New hymnal released for Anglicans and Episcopalians
Posted 5 hours ago
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] Anglicans in Canada and around the world may find themselves singing some new hymns this spring. As this article was being written, “Sing a New Creation,” a supplement to the 1998 hymnal “Common Praise,” was set to be released — and was said to be already attracting interest both inside and outside the country.
And what’s more, the project was begun and led by volunteers.
Since the 1970s, church practice has been to publish a new hymnal every 25 years or so, and a supplement about 10 years after each new edition comes out, says Kenneth Hull, a retired professor of music at the University of Waterloo and the convener of the committee that compiled the new supplement. But with fewer staff to dedicate than ever before and the Anglican Church of Canada’s in-house publishing capacities greatly reduced over the past decade, the 10-year anniversary of “Common Praise” came and went with no sign of a supplement. Hull made several inquiries about starting one, but when it became clear that a fully funded project wasn’t likely, he stepped up to lead it as a volunteer.
