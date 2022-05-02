Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Indigenous peoples of Canada

[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has apologized for the “terrible crime” of the Anglican church’s involvement in Canada’s residential schools – and for the Church of England’s “grievous sins” against the Indigenous peoples of Canada.

The archbishop spent this weekend visiting Indigenous Canadian reserves, meeting with Indigenous leaders and Anglicans, and listening to residential school survivors.

Addressing survivors and Indigenous elders in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Welby said: “I am so sorry that the Church participated in the attempt – the failed attempt, because you rose above it and conquered it – to dehumanize and abuse those we should have embraced as brothers and sisters.”

