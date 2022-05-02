|
Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Indigenous peoples of Canada
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has apologized for the “terrible crime” of the Anglican church’s involvement in Canada’s residential schools – and for the Church of England’s “grievous sins” against the Indigenous peoples of Canada.
The archbishop spent this weekend visiting Indigenous Canadian reserves, meeting with Indigenous leaders and Anglicans, and listening to residential school survivors.
Addressing survivors and Indigenous elders in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, on Sunday, Welby said: “I am so sorry that the Church participated in the attempt – the failed attempt, because you rose above it and conquered it – to dehumanize and abuse those we should have embraced as brothers and sisters.”
- Episcopal Relief & Development responds to civil unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic in South Sudan
- VTS Welcomes the Archbishop of Canterbury
- The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees Announces Plans for Continued Conversation with the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church
- Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine Israel Network Responds to the Bishops’ Pastoral Letter on the Status of Jerusalem
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Kanuga Christian Formation
- God in Plain Sight: Icon-Writing Retreat with Kelly Latimore
- The Rt. Rev. Susan Brown Snook to Speak at 127th CDSP Commencement
- Cultivating Peace: Habits of Reconciliation
- Fourth of July Weekend Rest and Renewal Retreat
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- Global Mission Conference
- Kanuga Summer Conferences
- Nuevo Amanecer 2022
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Director of Intergenerational Formation Ministries Silver Spring, MD
-
Rector Littleton, CO
-
Curate/Associate Rector Rumson, NJ
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Communications Director Atlanta, GA
-
Assistant Rector Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Dallas, TX
-
Associate Rector Silver Spring, MD
-
Rector Freeland, WA
-
Rector Richmond, VA
-
Rector Helena, AR
-
Interim Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Minneapolis, MN
-
Rector (PT) Indian River, MI
-
Priest in Charge Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Vicar and Executive Director Woodland Park, CO
-
Prg. Off. – Afghan Parolee Support – Community Sponsorship, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Arlington, Falls Church, VA
-
Associate Priest for Parish Life and Outreach Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Priest-in-Charge Hyde Park, NY
-
Rector Lakewood, WA
-
Rector Kenilworth, IL
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival Matching Grant, EMM (2) TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Kennett Square, PA
-
Rector Appomattox, VA
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Program Director for Investor Relations New York, NY
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Bishop Coadjutor (Diocese of New York) New York, NY
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Bishop Diocesan (Diocese of Central Florida) Orlando, FL
-
Bishop (Diocese of New Jersey) Trenton, NJ
-
Associate for Lifelong Discipleship Ft. Washington, PA
-
Program Officer – Afghan Parolee Support Program – Technical Assistance, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
Social Menu