West Texas Bishop David Reed announces plan to retire
Posted 46 mins ago
[Episcopal News Service] West Texas Bishop David Reed has announced plans to retire in late 2023. He, in collaboration with the standing committee, will call for a co-adjutor in mid-May, according to an April 27 letter to the diocese.
“The Standing Committee is given responsibility to plan and oversee the nominating and electing process. In mid-May of this year, and in collaboration with the Standing Committee, I will call for the election of a Bishop Coadjutor, and we will announce the date and the place of the election. We are working on the process and will provide more information as it develops,” Reed wrote.
“As is my custom, I’ll have plenty more to say later. For now, know that Patti and I love you and love the Diocese of West Texas. We are so thankful for the many ways that the Spirit has joined our lives to yours. I love this ministry that you have entrusted to me. I still look forward to going to work, and the great majority of days are good days. I am not burned out or fed up or mad or sick or fleeing scandal. I have not been defeated by the pandemic. It is simply time for the Diocese and for me to begin preparing for what comes next.”
Reed was elected bishop suffragan for the Diocese of West Texas in 2006 and elected bishop co-adjutor in 2014. He officially became the diocesan bishop in 2017.
