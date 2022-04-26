|
Statement from the archbishop of Canterbury on his upcoming visit to Canada
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Canada] The Most Rev. Justin Welby, archbishop of Canterbury, has provided the following statement regarding his visit to Canada this week.
I am honored to be visiting Canada at the invitation of Archbishop Linda Nicholls.
The history of the Church of England in Canada is one that has, to my profound regret, caused lasting suffering and hurt to the Indigenous communities. The Church of England had pledged to walk with Indigenous people and advocate for them “as long as the grass grows.” Instead, we failed to honor our commitment to be an advocate, ally and relative of First Nations people.
A significant purpose of this visit is therefore to repent and atone for where our relationships and actions have done more harm than good — and to honor the sovereignty of Indigenous communities.
The visit will be an opportunity to listen, to lament and to pray for justice, healing and transformation in the relationship between the Indigenous peoples of Turtle Island and the Arctic, and the See of Canterbury and the Church of England.
This relationship predates both the Canadian Confederation and the creation of the Anglican Church of Canada. I pray that through the power of the Holy Spirit this relationship can be reimagined not as one of jurisdiction, but as a covenant of relatives and disciples of Jesus Christ.
The Most Reverend and Right Honorable Justin Welby
Archbishop of Canterbury
- The Church Pension Fund Board of Trustees Announces Plans for Continued Conversation with the Executive Council of The Episcopal Church
- Episcopal Relief & Development launches matching gift campaign to benefit children
- Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine Israel Network Responds to the Bishops’ Pastoral Letter on the Status of Jerusalem
- Church Pension Group announces the Rev. Canon Anne Mallonee to retire
- Church Pension Group Convenes a new Client Council
- Bexley Seabury Expands Its Faculty With Two New Bible Professors
- Faith, Climate Change, and Regenerative Agriculture
- Kanuga Summer Conferences
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Communities
- Global Mission Conference
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Nuevo Amanecer 2022
- God in Plain Sight: Icon-Writing Retreat with Kelly Latimore
- Fourth of July Weekend Rest and Renewal Retreat
- Anti-Racism Training
- Saint Augustine’s University: Presidential Inauguration of Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail
- Father Joseph N. Green Speaker Series
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
-
Rector Freeland, WA
-
Vicar and Executive Director Woodland Park, CO
-
Associate Rector St. Louis, MO
-
Rector Medina, WA
-
Rector Littleton, CO
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival Matching Grant, EMM (2) TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Minneapolis, MN
-
Rector Kennett Square, PA
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Associate for Pastoral Care and Spiritual Life & Trinity Service Corps Director Indianapolis, IN
-
Program Director for Investor Relations New York, NY
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
LCM|Canterbury Chaplain/Pastor Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Lakewood, WA
-
Bishop (Diocese of New Jersey) Trenton, NJ
-
Assistant Director of Youth and Family Ministry (PT) Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Youth Minister (PT) Lexington, KY
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Communications Director Atlanta, GA
-
Associate Priest for Parish Life and Outreach Philadelphia, PA
-
Program Officer, PC Capacity Development, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Houma, LA
-
Priest in Charge Bay Shore, NY
-
Director of Children & Family Ministries Memphis, TN
-
Assistant Rector Pittsford, NY
-
Rector Trussville, AL
-
Rector Appomattox, VA
-
Prg. Off. – Afghan Parolee Support – Community Sponsorship, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Director of Music (PT) Louisville, KY
-
Interim Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Rector Richmond, VA
-
Bishop Coadjutor (Diocese of New York) New York, NY
-
Interim Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Rector (PT) Indian River, MI
-
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Curate/Associate Rector Rumson, NJ
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Program Officer – Afghan Parolee Support Program – Technical Assistance, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge / Rector Arlington, Falls Church, VA
-
Rector Santa Fe, NM
-
Associate for Lifelong Discipleship Ft. Washington, PA
-
Associate Rector for Mission and Discipleship Lexington, KY
-
Associate Rector Waco, TX
-
Communications Associate New York, NY
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
Social Menu