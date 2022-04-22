Japan ordains first female bishop in East Asia

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Nippon Sei Ko Kei (NSKK), the Anglican Communion in Japan, is set to ordain Maria Grace Tazu Sasamori as bishop of Hokkaido, making her the first female bishop in East Asia.

The service will take place on April 23 at 10 a.m. JST (1 a.m. GMT) at the Cathedral Church of Sapporo Christ Church. It will be presided over by the primate of the Nippon Sei Ko Kai, Bishop Luke Kenichi Muto of the Diocese of Kyushu.

COVID-19 restrictions means attendance is limited, but the service will be streamed live on the diocese website.

Sasamori, a priest from the Diocese of Tokyo, was elected to her new role in November 2021, at the 80th Synod of the Diocese of Hokkaido.

She is only the second female bishop in Asia, and the first in Japan and east Asia.

