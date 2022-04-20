- This Eastertide your generosity will restore critically needed surgical care at St. Luke’s Hospital in Palestine
- Church Pension Group announces the Rev. Canon Anne Mallonee to retire
- Church Pension Group Convenes a new Client Council
- Bexley Seabury Expands Its Faculty With Two New Bible Professors
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp Now Taking Applications
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Kanuga Summer Conferences
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Nuevo Amanecer 2022
- Global Mission Conference
- Jan Richardson: Transforming Sorrow
- Anti-Racism Training
- Faith, Climate Change, and Regenerative Agriculture
- Saint Augustine’s University: Presidential Inauguration of Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail
Rector Medina, WA
Rector Portland, OR
Curate/Associate Priest Ann Arbor, MI
Rector Houma, LA
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
Interim Rector Anchorage, KY
Director of Children & Family Ministries Memphis, TN
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
Director of Youth Ministry Greenwich, CT
Director of Music (PT) Louisville, KY
Assistant Director of Youth and Family Ministry (PT) Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Communications Director Atlanta, GA
Prg. Off. – Afghan Parolee Support – Community Sponsorship, EMM TBD / New York, NY
Associate Rector Washington, DC
Program Officer – Afghan Parolee Support Program – Technical Assistance, EMM TBD / New York, NY
Assistant Rector Pittsford, NY
LCM|Canterbury Chaplain/Pastor Flagstaff, AZ
Rector Chaptico, MD
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
Rector Trussville, AL
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
Curate Hanover, NH
Rector Kennett Square, PA
Director of Operations for EMM TBD / New York, NY
Interim Rector Albany, GA
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
Program Director for Investor Relations New York, NY
Bishop Coadjutor (Diocese of New York) New York, NY
Associate Rector for Mission and Discipleship Lexington, KY
Rector Freeland, WA
Rector Appomattox, VA
Associate for Lifelong Discipleship Ft. Washington, PA
Rector Cartersville, GA
Priest in Charge Bay Shore, NY
Rector Los Angeles, CA
Vicar and Executive Director Woodland Park, CO
Vicar-in-Charge Brownsburg, IN
Rector Saratoga, CA
Communications Associate New York, NY
Youth Minister (PT) Lexington, KY
Interim Rector Cincinnati, OH
Rector Lakewood, WA
Rector Orleans, MA
Associate Rector Waco, TX
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
Youth Minister Denver, CO
Rector Santa Fe, NM
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
Associate Rector St. Louis, MO
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
Associate for Pastoral Care and Spiritual Life & Trinity Service Corps Director Indianapolis, IN
Associate for Mission New York, NY
Program Officer, PC Capacity Development, EMM TBD / New York, NY
Rector Wausau, WI
