Spring blizzard forces North Dakota’s Holy Week services online
Posted 3 hours ago
[Episcopal News Service] Blizzard conditions remain in effect in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota as a spring snowstorm has dropped between 3 and 4 feet in some areas. Western North Dakota was particularly hard-hit, causing the Diocese of North Dakota to move some of its Holy Week services online, according to an April 14 announcement on its website.
“North Dakota has been hit with a snow event, as most of you are aware. Because of this, many churches in the Western portion of the state are unable to have Holy Week as they were anticipating,” the announcement said. “This also means many people will not be able to make it to an in-person worship service. Because of this, we have compiled a few different live-stream and Zoom worship opportunities.”
Livestream services will be held by Grace Episcopal Church in Jamestown, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Fargo and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Grand Forks. For more information click here.
Other congregations in the diocese, including those served by the Rev. John Floberg, have decided to follow the Orthodox Christian calendar and celebrate Easter next week.
