Kyiv’s Anglicans spread across Europe continue to meet online
Posted 3 hours ago
[Church of England] Members of Ukraine’s Anglican community are continuing to pray together online after the war forced them to flee across Europe.
Before Russia’s invasion, Kyiv had a small but thriving community of Anglicans. Today, members of Christ Church, which used to meet in the German Lutheran church in Kyiv’s center, come together to pray for peace online.
“We try to keep in touch via [the messaging apps] Viber or WhatsApp,” explained church warden Christina Laschenko-Stafiychuk.
“We also try to join Zoom vigil services on Wednesday evenings held by the Diocese in Europe during Lent to pray for Ukraine.”
Since the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24, the once-vibrant community has been scattered across Europe.
