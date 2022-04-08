New Zealand Anglicans create prayer app

[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] A new smartphone prayer app hosting the daily prayers from “A New Zealand Prayer Book – He Karakia Mihinare o Aotearoa” is on the verge of release as a free app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The Common Life Liturgical Commission’s Tuia prayer app, funded by St. John’s College Trust, will be the first South Pacific-made smartphone prayer resource to enter the worldwide prayer app scene.

Around the world, smartphone users increasingly live in virtual worlds delivered by apps that feature everything from interactive games to old-fashioned news content and a host of online social and content sharing spaces.

