|
RIP: David Beers, chancellor to four presiding bishops
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] David Beers, who served as chancellor to the presiding bishop from 1991 through 2018, died on April 3 at the age of 86 after a short illness. As a senior legal adviser in The Episcopal Church, Beers implemented a churchwide legal strategy to protect church assets during the period after the Rt. Rev. Gene Robinson’s consecration, when some congregations and dioceses sought to leave the church and take property with them.
Beers, a lifelong Episcopalian, was raised in Connecticut and educated at Trinity College and the University of California, Berkeley, before entering private law practice in Washington, D.C., in 1961. After serving as chancellor of the Diocese of Washington from 1977 until 1991, he was appointed chancellor to the presiding bishop by then Presiding Bishop Edmond L. Browning, serving four presiding bishops.
“Over his many years of service, David’s knowledge of civil and church law made his advice and counsel invaluable,” said the Rt. Rev. Frank T. Griswold, 25th presiding bishop, in an obituary. “Given his reputation for evenness in handling difficult and sometimes emotionally fraught situations, bishops and other members of the clergy turned to him frequently and were never turned away. At the same time, chancellors serving other bishops sought his counsel, and with his encouragement, established a network of their own. The health of the church as a whole, in its fidelity to the Gospel, lay at the heart of what can only be called David’s ministry.”
Before that appointment, Beers was a five-time deputy to General Convention and served one term on Executive Council. He was also a trustee of Virginia Theological Seminary, which honored him with the Dean’s Cross for Servant Leadership. In addition to practicing law, Beers was a part-time professor of classics at George Washington University for 30 years, teaching Latin and Greek.
Beers is survived by his wife, five children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on April 9 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church (4700 Whitehaven Parkway, Washington, D.C.), where he was a parishioner for over 50 years.
- Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine Israel Network Responds to the Bishops’ Pastoral Letter on the Status of Jerusalem
- The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen elected Dean of the Mercer School of Theology
- Church Pension Group announces the Rev. Canon Anne Mallonee to retire
- The Rt. Rev. Kirk S. Smith Is Named Interim President and Dean of Church Divinity School of the Pacific
- Bexley Seabury Expands Its Faculty With Two New Bible Professors
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp Now Taking Applications
- Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre Urges Palm Sunday Donations
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- Kanuga Summer Conferences
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Good Friday: Three Hour Service of Devotion (online & in person)
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Easter Retreat
- Lenten Borderlands Experience
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Global Mission Conference
- Conversation with the Church Insurance Companies
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Interim Rector Cincinnati, OH
-
Associate for Pastoral Care and Spiritual Life & Trinity Service Corps Director Indianapolis, IN
-
Youth Minister (PT) Lexington, KY
-
Curate Hanover, NH
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Rector Medina, WA
-
Rector El Paso, TX
-
Prog Offr, Training & Tech Asst, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Mission and Discipleship Lexington, KY
-
LCM|Canterbury Chaplain/Pastor Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Santa Fe, NM
-
Communications Director Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Associate for Lifelong Discipleship Ft. Washington, PA
-
Rector Freeland, WA
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Rector Burlingame, CA
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Jermyn, PA
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Roswell, NM
-
Communications Associate New York, NY
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Associate Rector Waco, TX
-
Diocesan Missioner for Discernment Pensacola, FL
-
Assistant Rector Augusta, GA
-
Assistant Rector Pittsford, NY
-
Director of Organizing Boston, MA
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Director of Beloved Community Initiatives Austin, TX
-
Assistant Director of Youth and Family Ministry (PT) Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Associate Priest for Congregational Life Philadelphia, PA
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Care and Family/Young Adult Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Regional Curate/Associate Marfa, TX
-
Youth Minister Denver, CO
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Interim Rector Anchorage, KY
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Priest-in-Charge Morgantown, PA
-
Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Director of Children & Family Ministries Memphis, TN
-
Associate Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Vicar Sandy Springs, GA
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
Social Menu