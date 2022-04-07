Anglican Church of Canada may have $3.6 million surplus for 2021

[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] An unaudited financial statement released to Council of General Synod (CoGS) from the church’s financial management committee shows investment income helping propel General Synod to a surplus of about $3.6 million — on a total budget of $8.6 million — for 2021.

According to the draft statement, income from investments topped $2.5 million last year — roughly $2.3 million more than budgeted. Total revenue — most of which consisted of contributions from the dioceses — was also over budget, reaching $9.6 million, or more than $1 million more than projected.

“Despite the dioceses facing all the challenges… they continued faithfully contributing to our finances of the General Synod,” CFO and treasurer Amal Attia told CoGS March 11. Even as dioceses were given a one-month holiday from contributions, General Synod received all its payments. Attia credited that result to northern dioceses contributing an amount that was not budgeted for.

