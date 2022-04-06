|
Diocese of Louisiana announces two candidates for next bishop
[Diocese of Louisiana] The Diocese of Louisiana announced on April 1 the following slate of candidates for its 12th bishop:
- The Rev. Frederick DuMontier Devall IV, rector of St. Martin’s Church in Metairie, Louisiana.
- The Rev. Shannon Rogers Duckworth, canon to the ordinary, Diocese of Louisiana.
Information about each candidate, including a brief professional biography, will be available here.
With the slate’s publication, the petition period is now open and will close on April 8 at 5 p.m. Central time. Further information about the petition process, as well as forms and information about other required documents, can be found here.
A special convention will be held for the purposes of the election of the 12th bishop on May 14 at Christ Church Cathedral in New Orleans. If the convention is not able to meet in person, the convention will be held online.
