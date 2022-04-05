|
Northern Indiana bishop walks 660-mile trail marking Potawatomi’s forced march
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Episcopal News Service] For some clergy, a sabbatical is a time of rest, perhaps focusing on an academic project or a retreat. Not so for Northern Indiana Bishop Doug Sparks, who is spending his sabbatical walking the 660-mile Potawatomi Trail of Death from Indiana to Kansas.
The trail follows the route that a group of Potawatomi – a Native American tribe from the Upper Midwest – were forced to march from their homeland in north central Indiana to reservation lands in eastern Kansas in 1838. Historical accounts compiled by the Potawatomi describe a grueling 61-day journey through heat and drought in which at least 40 of the 859 Potawatomi died.
Sparks decided to walk the trail – which is now marked in many places by roadside signs – as a “pilgrimage of lament and remembrance” after praying and consulting with Native leaders. It has been traveled before by caravans in cars and walked in 2006 by religion professor Keith Drury. Sparks started walking on March 20 and is currently in central Illinois, about halfway through the walk.
Sparks had been scheduled to take a 3-month sabbatical in mid-2020, but postponed it to keep leading the diocese through the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In November 2020, he saw one of the signs while driving near Plymouth, Indiana; having never heard of the Potawatomi Trail of Death, he later looked it up. The sign marked the site of the village from which the 859 Potawatomi and their chief, Menominee, were expelled.
Their expulsion was one of many forced marches that occurred in the 1830s under President Andrew Jackson and the Indian Removal Act, which was passed to remove Native Americans from lands east of the Mississippi that white settlers wanted to develop in exchange for lands west of the Mississippi. Some tribes moved west under pressured negotiations with the federal government, but others refused – most famously the Cherokee and other Southeastern tribes who were forced to walk the 1,000-mile Trail of Tears, on which 4,000 died.
Required by a series of treaties to leave his village and move west, Menominee – who combined Indigenous spiritual practices with Roman Catholicism – refused. State militiamen rounded up Menominee and his people – putting him in a jail cart – and forced them to march to eastern Kansas. A Catholic priest who accompanied the Potawatomi documented atrocious conditions of cruelty, disease and death, dying himself shortly after the group reached Kansas.
Though his circumstances are obviously very different, Sparks’ walk has already been exhausting. He spoke to Episcopal News Service by phone while walking along a highway between Decatur and Springfield, Illinois, with noise in the background from trucks and the blistering wind that has burned his face. Between the wind, rain, sleet and snow, weather has been the biggest challenge, he said.
This isn’t Sparks’ first long walk, though. In 2019, he walked part of the Camino de Santiago in Spain and he has been a runner for most of his life, running about two and a half miles most days during the pandemic.
Having already been physically prepared, “being spiritually prepared was more challenging,” Sparks told ENS. “I spend most of my day by myself in prayer and singing and thinking about the issues that lie before us.”
Averaging about 20 miles per day, Sparks had planned to camp for much of the journey, but with such fierce weather, he has been staying at Episcopal churches and hosts’ homes.
“It’s such a wonderful experience to be welcomed, really, as a stranger and a pilgrim by so many people,” Sparks said.
He expects to reach Osawatomie, Kansas, in the first week of May, though the stretch of trail still to go is so overwhelming that he has to focus exclusively on the current day’s walk, he said. He has planned to meet with the president of the Potawatomi Trail of Death Association in Springfield and has connected with cultural leaders in the Citizen Potawatomi Nation in Oklahoma to learn more about the tribe and share that with his diocese.
– Egan Millard is an assistant editor and reporter for Episcopal News Service. He can be reached at emillard@episcopalchurch.org.
- Episcopal Peace Fellowship Palestine Israel Network Responds to the Bishops’ Pastoral Letter on the Status of Jerusalem
- The Very Rev. Dr. Michael Sniffen elected Dean of the Mercer School of Theology
- Church Pension Group announces the Rev. Canon Anne Mallonee to retire
- The Rt. Rev. Kirk S. Smith Is Named Interim President and Dean of Church Divinity School of the Pacific
- Church Pension Group Convenes a new Client Council
- Bexley Seabury Expands Its Faculty With Two New Bible Professors
- SUMMA Theological Debate Summer Camp Now Taking Applications
- Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre Urges Palm Sunday Donations
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- Conversation with the Church Insurance Companies
- Easter Retreat
- Good Friday: Three Hour Service of Devotion (online & in person)
- Preaching in Perilous Times
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Global Mission Conference
- ‘Grace & Gardens’ in England’s ‘green and pleasant land’
- Lenten Borderlands Experience
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Rector Santa Fe, NM
-
Regional Curate/Associate Marfa, TX
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Assistant Director of Youth and Family Ministry (PT) Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Assistant Rector Pittsford, NY
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Prog Offr, Database & Outcomes, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Rector Saratoga, CA
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Care and Family/Young Adult Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Youth Minister Denver, CO
-
Curate Hanover, NH
-
Associate for Pastoral Care and Spiritual Life & Trinity Service Corps Director Indianapolis, IN
-
Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Senior Program Officer, PC – Afghan SA TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Freeland, WA
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Associate Priest for Congregational Life Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Director of Children & Family Ministries Memphis, TN
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Priest-in-Charge Morgantown, PA
-
Youth Minister (PT) Lexington, KY
-
Director of Beloved Community Initiatives Austin, TX
-
Rector Burlingame, CA
-
Rector Roswell, NM
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Director of Children’s, Youth, & Family Formation Charlottesville, VA
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Communications Associate New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
-
Director of Organizing Boston, MA
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Associate for Lifelong Discipleship Ft. Washington, PA
-
Prog Offr, Capacity Development, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Assistant Rector Augusta, GA
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
-
Vicar Sandy Springs, GA
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Associate Rector Washington, DC
-
Rector El Paso, TX
-
Prog Offr, Monitoring & Eval, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Prog Offr, Training & Tech Asst, PC Afghan SA, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Diocesan Missioner for Discernment Pensacola, FL
-
Associate Rector for Mission and Discipleship Lexington, KY
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Rector Waco, TX
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
LCM|Canterbury Chaplain/Pastor Flagstaff, AZ
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Priest-in-Charge (PT) Jermyn, PA
-
Rector Medina, WA
Social Menu