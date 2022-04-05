Irish bishop completes bike ride to every church in diocese

[Church of Ireland] On April 4, the bishop of Down and Dromore, the Rt. Rev. David McClay, will arrive on the steps of Belfast Cathedral, having cycled into every parish in his diocese.

The ‘Bishop’s Big Bike Ride’ set out to highlight the work of Bishops’ Appeal, the Church of Ireland’s own World Aid and Development Program. Bishops’ Appeal recently sent €20,000 to Habitat for Humanity and Christian Aid for their humanitarian responses in Ukraine. It is also the focus of the Down and Dromore Lent Appeal for 2022.

The Bishop’s Big Bike Ride set out from Holywood Parish Church on March 7 and over six (non-consecutive) days, McClay and the Rev. Colin Darling made 83 stops. Other clergy and parishioners hopped on their bikes and joined the ride for sections of the route, including the dean of Dromore, who completed five days and 61 stops but couldn’t continue because of changes to the schedule.

