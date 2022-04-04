|
Episcopal Church in Connecticut announces slate for 16th bishop diocesan
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Episcopal Church in Connecticut] The Bishop Transition Committee joyously announces, after prayerful discernment, the nominees for the 16th bishop diocesan of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut:
- The Rev. Glenna Huber, rector, Church of the Epiphany, Washington, D.C.
- The Rev. Jeffrey Mello, rector, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brookline, Massachusetts
- The Very Rev. Kate Moorehead, dean, St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, Jacksonville, Florida
- The Rev. Tanya Wallace, rector, All Saints’ Episcopal Church, South Hadley, Massachusetts
Information about each nominee, including a brief professional biography, photos, introductory video, curriculum vitae, essay answers and sermon links, is available at ctbishopsearch.org/nominees.
The canonical 10-day period for petition candidates to submit petitions from clergy and lay delegates to convention to the secretary of the diocese will begin April 4 and will run until April 14 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Information on the petition requirements and process may be found at ctbishopsearch.org/petition.
In anticipation of the ECCT election convention on May 21, there will be meet-and-greet gatherings May 9 through May 14. During that week, the committee nominees and petition nominees, if applicable, will visit and meet members across ECCT at various locations around the state. Please stay tuned for opportunities to meet them.
Although we recognize this is a joyful time for the nominees, it may also bring stress and anxiety. It is a custom for nominees not to engage in lobbying or campaigning at the individual, parish or convention level and the nominees have agreed not to do so. There should therefore be no special forums, events, or parties for any individual nominee. The appropriate way to learn more about the nominees is through the meet-and-greet sessions in May.
Please keep our nominees, the BTC, and all of ECCT in your prayers during this time of discernment. Our prayers for the bishop search and transition may be found at ctbishopsearch.org.
