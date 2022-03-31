Anglicans at UN call for protection of vulnerable in Ukraine

[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican representatives at the United Nations have joined other faith-based and humanitarian organizations in calling for an urgent response to the “ever-growing threat” faced by women, children, the elderly and vulnerable people in Ukraine and those fleeing the conflict.

In a statement delivered at the 49th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the Anglican Communion’s representative to the U.N. joined with 11 other NGOs in saying that international humanitarian law and human rights law “must be respected and protection of civilians, civilian infrastructures, as well as humanitarian aid workers guaranteed.”

The statement was delivered by Caritas Internationalis, a confederation of Catholic relief and development agencies.

