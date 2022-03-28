Anglicans take on global ‘plastic pandemic’ at the UN

[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican representatives to the United Nations are celebrating the passing of a major international agreement on plastic pollution, a breakthrough influenced in part by the voices and experiences they were able to share from faith communities.

At the start of March, the United Nations Environmental Assembly, the world’s overarching decision-making body on environmental issues, reached a historic resolution to tackle what they called the “epidemic” of single-use plastics. The resolution, proposed by Rwanda and Peru and reached at theUNEA5 in Nairobi, commits signatories to reach a legally-binding agreement on plastics by 2024.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the U.N. Environment Program, said it was “the most significant environmental multilateral deal since the Paris Accord.”

