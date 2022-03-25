Composer John Rutter pens new work after Ukraine invasion – and holds surprise parish premiere

[Church of England] Composer John Rutter has written a new choral work in response to the invasion of Ukraine, which was first performed in a parish church in south London.

St. Mary Magdalene, Wandsworth Common, played host to the premiere of “A Prayer for Ukraine” last week, with funds raised going to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal.

He explained: “How can a composer respond to a global tragedy? I suppose by writing music; like everybody I have been shocked and dismayed by the events of recent days.”

The words of the piece, which are originally in Ukrainian, translate into English as: “Good Lord, protect Ukraine. Give her strength, courage, faith and hope. Amen.”

Rutter added: “I hope it speaks in terms which reach out to the Ukrainian people in their hour of need.”

