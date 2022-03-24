Damaged by 2011 earthquake, New Zealand’s Christ Church Cathedral rebuild moves forward

[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] After two years of work on stabilizing its historic church buildings through 2021, Christchurch Cathedral Reinstatement Limited have now applied to Christchurch City Council for building consent for the main cathedral reinstatement and tower on the next stages of its Cathedral Quarter plan.

Over most of last year, project staff, consultants and contractors have been completing the detailed design while working to establish and carry out the most effective methods of securing the historic Cathedral’s remaining structures and working out how to attach them to the new vestries, new porch and new tower.

“It’s not often in the world that an earthquake-damaged stone building of this nature has been attempted to be repaired as well as being base-isolated.” said structural engineer and CCRL Director Helen Trappitt.

