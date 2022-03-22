|
Churches in England to mark National Day of Reflection on anniversary of COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Church of England] Services and events are to be held across England for the National Day of Reflection tomorrow March 23 with “walls of reflection” and remembrance created in cathedrals and churches where people can bring photos, prayers and memories to honor those who have died.
The Day of Reflection, coordinated by the charity Marie Curie, will see some cathedrals joining other landmarks across the country lighting up in yellow as a sign of support.
- American Friends to seek new executive director as John Lent announces retirement
- Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre Urges Palm Sunday Donations
- Episcopal Relief & Development receives grants from Trinity Church Wall Street for earthquake relief and recovery in Haiti
- FaithX Receives High Impact Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement
- Book: Being There
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- Global Mission Conference
- UPSIDE/DOWN: Preaching Reversal in a Hybrid World during Easter
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- St. Peter’s Annual Spong Lecture
- 4th Annual Border & Migration Ministry Summit – Virtual
- Lenten Borderlands Experience
- The Episcopal Church Technology Summit
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Priest-in-Charge Ossining, NY
-
Account Specialist – Diocese/Parish Chicago, IL
-
Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Director of Organizing Boston, MA
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Director of Events and Experience New York, NY
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Rector Los Alamos, NM
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Rector Meredith, NH
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Rector El Paso, TX
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Director of Beloved Community Initiatives Austin, TX
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Rector Chestertown, MD
-
Rector Roswell, NM
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Vicar Sandy Springs, GA
-
Database Manager New York, NY
-
Rector Medina, WA
-
Associate Priest for Congregational Life Philadelphia, PA
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Morgantown, PA
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Care and Family/Young Adult Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Rector Wausau, WI
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Regional Curate/Associate Marfa, TX
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Rector Los Angeles, CA
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Operations Coordinator New York, NY
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Director, Christ Church Nursery School Short Hills, NJ
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Associate Rector for Church Growth Ridgewood, NJ
Social Menu