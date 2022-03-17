|
Archbishop of Canterbury called Russian patriarch to discuss the urgent need for peace in Ukraine.
[Church of England] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby met with His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia via video call on March 16.
The archbishop thanked the patriarch for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss the urgent need for peace in Ukraine.
During the conversation, Welby expressed his grave concern about the war in Ukraine which he said is a great tragedy. He stressed the need for an end to the violence in Ukraine and said that war and violence is never an answer. The archbishop said we need to find ways to live as neighbors in Europe without the aggression and human suffering which have been too much part of our life and history.
