|
Dean of New York’s St. John the Divine announces resignation
Posted 1 hour ago
|
The Rt. Rev. Clifton Daniel III, dean of the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City, said on March 15 that he will resign effective June 30.
Daniel was appointed dean in June 2018, having served as interim dean since March 2017. Previously he served as bishop coadjutor and diocesan bishop of the Diocese of East Carolina (1996-2013) and as provisional bishop of the Diocese of Pennsylvania (2013-2016).
In a letter to New York Bishop Andrew Dietsche and the cathedral’s lay leaders, Daniel expressed “thanksgiving and gratitude for the call to serve this great Cathedral of St. John the Divine as your dean for five eventful and wonderful years,” adding that his resignation is “in accord with the terms of my original agreement with the bishop and Board of Trustees.”
“Serving as dean of this great cathedral has been a signal honor of my ordained ministry, and I am profoundly grateful,” Daniel wrote.
Daniel began serving as dean following the resignation of the Very Rev. James Kowalski, who served as dean from 2002-17.
- FaithX Receives High Impact Award at Esri Partner Conference for Exceptional Achievement
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports ACT Alliance response to crisis in Ukraine
- Book: Being There
- Monks to provide virtual sermons this Lenten season
- Episcopal monastery invites readers into a bite-sized, daily practice during Lent
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- The Episcopal Church Technology Summit
- 4th Annual Border & Migration Ministry Summit – Virtual
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- St. Peter’s Annual Spong Lecture
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Do ecofeminism and ecowomanism change the advancements of gender justice?
- Lenten Borderlands Experience
- Memorial Day Rest and Relaxation Retreat
- Global Mission Conference
- Camp Kanuga – Staff and Camper Registration Open
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- UPSIDE/DOWN: Preaching Reversal in a Hybrid World during Easter
-
Rector Chestertown, MD
-
Rector Glendale Springs, NC
-
Rector Montgomery, AL
-
Vicar Sandy Springs, GA
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Ossining, NY
-
Rector Medina, WA
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
2022 Summer Internship Omaha, NE
-
Account Specialist – Diocese/Parish Chicago, IL
-
Director of Organizing Boston, MA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Director of the Choir School Indianapolis, IN
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Rector Chaptico, MD
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Rector El Paso, TX
-
The Benedictine Service Corps Omaha, NE
-
Rector Los Alamos, NM
-
Rector Duluth, MN
-
Assistant Rector for Pastoral Care and Family/Young Adult Ministry Kansas City, MO
-
Rector Friday Harbor, WA
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Academic Support Specialist for the Choir School Indianapolis, IN
-
Chaplain Tucson, AZ
-
Priest in Charge Ocean City, MD
-
Associate Rector or Curate Flat Rock, NC
-
Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Morgantown, PA
-
Director of Beloved Community Initiatives Austin, TX
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Executive Assistant for Reconciliation and Justice – The Episcopal Church New York, NY
-
Program Officer – Post Arrival (Episcopal Migration Ministries) Location TBD
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Rector Cartersville, GA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Rector Meredith, NH
-
Rector Portland, OR
-
Associate Rector Pensacola, FL
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector Roswell, NM
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Database Manager New York, NY
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Rector Orleans, MA
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Director of Youth and Young Adults New York, NY
-
Associate Priest for Congregational Life Philadelphia, PA
-
Regional Curate/Associate Marfa, TX
Social Menu