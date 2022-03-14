Anglican chaplain celebrates Eucharist on ship hit by Russian missile

[Diocese in Europe, Church of England] The Rev. James Buxton, Mission to Seafarers chaplain in Turkey and Church of England chaplain in Izmir, writes about his experience celebrating the Eucharist on a ship hit by a Russian missile the week before.

“It was a rare honor to celebrate the Eucharist with the captain and crew of the Namura Queen at the port of Yalova, Istanbul, on March 4.

“A week before, whilst at anchor at Odessa, the ship was struck by a Russian missile, ripping a huge hole in the accommodation block. One member of the crew was hit by shrapnel whilst preparing food in the galley. All were deeply shocked by the blast and fear of further bombardment.

“Fortunately, the ship was able to sail unhindered to Istanbul, where it remains as repairs are made. After the celebration of the Eucharist in the mess we proceeded to the bridge where I blessed the ship, sprinkling everyone and everything with holy water.”

