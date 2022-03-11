Churches respond to growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine and bordering countries

[World Council of Churches] Hosting refugees, providing food, helping in hospitals, and ringing church bells as a warning when shelling starts — these are some of the many ways churches are responding in Ukraine and bordering countries as the war continues.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate reports that it is helping the military, hospitals and refugees all over Ukraine.

Monasteries are providing all possible humanitarian aid to refugees, internally displaced people and all those affected by the war. Refugee reception points have also been organized at churches through joint efforts of the clergy and volunteers. Some provide 24-hour aid, giving out warm clothes, mats, sleeping bags, water and medicines.

