Diocese of Florida announces slate of candidates for 9th bishop

[Diocese of Florida] The Diocese of Florida Standing Committee March 10 announced the slate of candidates for bishop coadjutor and 9th bishop of the Diocese of Florida.

Candidates are as follows in alphabetical order by last name:

The Rev. Canon Wiley Ammons, rector, Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, Jacksonville, Florida;

The Rev. Charlie Holt, associate rector for teaching and formation, Episcopal Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, Texas;

The Rev. Fletcher Montgomery, rector, Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Gainesville, Florida;

The Rev. Miguel Rosada, rector, St. Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church, Jacksonville, Florida;

The Rev. Beth Tjoflatm, canon for urban ministry, Diocese of Florida, Jacksonville, Florida.

Information about each of the candidates, including photos, biographical information, essay answers and curriculum vitaes, can be found here.

“We thank God for the hard and holy work of the Nominating Committee, which has worked for nearly a year in prayerful discernment, diligent conversation, and too many Zoom calls to count. This process has been led by the Holy Spirit the whole way through, and we are confident that the Spirit will carry us to the end,” the announcement said.

The petition period is now open and will close at midnight on Thursday, March 17. Instructions and forms are all available here. After the standing committee has completed all necessary evaluations and accompanying paperwork, any qualified petition candidates will be announced to the diocese.

Candidate meet and greet sessions will be held around the diocese May 2-7.

Bishop Samuel Johnson Howard and the standing committee have called for a special convention to be held on Saturday, May 14 for the purpose of electing the bishop coadjutor. The convention will be held at St. John’s Cathedral in Jacksonville.