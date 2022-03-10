|
Anglican community kitchen feeds Ukrainian refugees in Belgium
Posted 2 hours ago
[Diocese in Europe, Church of England] Hundreds of thousands of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled the war are now traveling west across Europe. This week, hundreds are queuing outside a reception center at Porte de Hal in Brussels, Belgium. The queue, which includes many children, moves very slowly.
The Community Kitchen at the Pro-Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Brussels, which was set up in 2019, is gearing up to help. Gayl Russell, the project manager, ordered supplies including 70 kilos of apples, 500 bottles of water, 100 kilos of rice – ingredients for two weeks’ worth of extra meals they intend to cook for the new refugees. On Wednesday they made an extra 200 meals on top of the regular 450 a day and took them down to the queue of Ukrainian refugees. Despite the incredible generosity of the public who have given lots of snacks, biscuits and chocolate, the refugees were delighted to receive a full hot meal of rice in a spicy tomato vegetable bean sauce.
