Anglican Communion welcomes UN call for peace in Ukraine

[Anglican Communion] The archbishop of Tanzania, the Most Rev. Maimbo Mndolwa, has welcomed calls by the United Nations General Assembly and U.N. Human Rights Council for an end to hostilities in Ukraine. In addition to being primate of the Anglican Church of Tanzania, Mndolwa chairs the new Anglican Communion U.N. Reference Group, which helps to steer the work of the Anglican Communion’s permanent representative to the U.N., Jack Palmer-White.

Mndolwa said: “As the world watches the terrible situation unfolding in Ukraine, I welcome the action taken at both the U.N. General Assembly and the U.N. Human Rights Council last week. Both bodies have spoken unequivocally of the need to end hostilities now with an urgent ceasefire, support the immediate needs of those affected by the conflict, and work together to supporting the resolution of the conflict.

“I am particularly concerned that urgent action must be taken to support the more than one million people who have been displaced from their homes, particularly children, the elderly and those most vulnerable. I urge all U.N. Member States to do what they can to support the office of the U.N. high commissioner for refugees in their vital work caring for those forced to flee.

“As Christians, we find comfort in the words of Jesus in John’s Gospel when he says: ‘Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you.’ May each of us do what we can to live out this call to be people of peace and to share the Peace of Christ with our neighbors.”

Palmer-White added: “The Anglican Communion is present in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine, as well as many of the countries which border it. The Church of England’s Diocese in Europe has joined forces with the Anglican Mission agency USPG to launch an emergency appeal to support Christian charities and churches carrying out humanitarian work both in Ukraine and responding to the arrival of refugees in neighboring countries.

“The Diocese in Europe and USPG have partners on the ground providing food, medicine, shelter, care for children and people internally displaced in Ukraine. With refugees they are supplying care at the border and beyond, including attention to those from Africa and Asia as well as Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.”

Launching the appeal, the Church of England’s bishop in Europe, the Rt. Rev. Robert Innes, said: “War is horrible. It injures, destroys and kills in an often indiscriminate and uncontrollable way. And now, we face war in Europe.

“The people of our little church, Christ Church Kyiv, find themselves in the midst of this crisis. They are typical of so many others. Some have fled the city whilst others are still there; praying for their safety and for peace as they shelter as best they can. These people are our brothers and sisters. Those still in Ukraine and those who have fled need our help.”

People wishing to support the appeal can do so online at uspg.org/ukraine.