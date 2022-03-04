|
Priest’s prayers for peace from Ukrainian bomb shelter to lead BBC radio service
Posted 44 mins ago
|
[Church of England] Prayers for peace led by an Anglican priest in a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, will be heard across the BBC’s network of local radio stations this Sunday.
The Rev. Sylvia Cortez-Masyuk will remember all those caught up in war and facing separation, fear and bereavement, in prayer as part of a service to be broadcast across 39 local radio stations in England.
She will also be joined by her husband Volodymyr Masyuk, reading the Lord’s Prayer in Ukrainian.
The service is being led by the Church of England’s Diocese in Europe, which has churches both in Kyiv and Moscow, Russia.
Alison Rogers, a member of the congregation of St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, Moscow, will give a reading from John 14: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you.”
