Archbishop of Canterbury visits Pakistan’s Christians

[Archbishop of Canterbury] Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited Pakistan this weekend to show support for its Christian community. During the three-day visit he prayed with Christians, listened to their experiences and offered comfort to those grieving in the wake of attacks. He also met with national leaders to raise the concerns of Christians and discuss protecting freedom of religion or belief for all people in Pakistan.

In a meeting in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan, the archbishop informed Khan of his visit yesterday to the city of Peshawar, where a priest from the Church of Pakistan was murdered in a terror attack in January. The archbishop raised the issue of creating social cohesion and the importance of respecting people’s freedom of religion or belief, particularly in education systems.

During the meeting, the archbishop also said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was both a tragedy and “an act of great moral evil,” and spoke of the need for urgent efforts to build peace.

