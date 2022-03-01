Anglican bishop in Europe condemns ‘unjustified and aggressive’ war in Ukraine

[Anglican Communion News Service] Anglican Bishop in Europe Robert Innes has condemned the “completely unjustified and aggressive war” in Ukraine, following the invasion by Russia last week, and has urged Christians to unite in prayers for peace. “Our hearts cry out for justice and peace,” he said in a statement.

Describing the situation as “very deeply troubling,” Innes said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade had been condemned by Christian leaders including the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and that many Russians also “deeply deplore” the move.

Read the full article here.