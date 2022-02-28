|
Canadian primate issues statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Posted 5 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal] Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, asked Anglicans to pray for the people of Ukraine last week as the news broke of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the Eastern European country.
“Any war brings untold pain and devastation to all involved. This one will do the same,” Nicholls said in a statement posted to the national church’s website.
- Book: The Three Conversations of the Christian Life
- Monks to provide virtual sermons this Lenten season
- Episcopal monastery invites readers into a bite-sized, daily practice during Lent
- ChurchNext announces new, FREE online curriculum on Systemic Racism and The Episcopal Church
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Expansive New Scholarship Fund
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- Mercy Seminar 2022
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Racism, Racial Mythologies, and the White Church
- Church Musicians Workshop
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- UPSIDE/DOWN: Preaching Reversal in a Hybrid World during Easter
- How Do We Save Democracy? A Conversation with Raphael Liogier
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Celebrating Black Voices in The Episcopal Church
- Camp Kanuga – Staff and Camper Registration Open
- Trinity Talks
- Easter Retreat
- Iona Celtic Retreat with Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
-
Director of Communications Salinas, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge Ossining, NY
-
Music Director (HT) Menlo Park, CA
-
Associate to the Rector Houston, TX
-
Rector Denver, CO
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Academic Support Specialist for the Choir School Indianapolis, IN
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Bishop Coadjutor (Diocese of Ohio) Cleveland, OH
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Cathedral Dean Asheville, NC
-
Account Specialist – Diocese/Parish Chicago, IL
-
Rector Glendale Springs, NC
-
Priest-in-Charge Haddonfield, NJ
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Associate Rector Chapel Hill, NC
-
Rector Chestertown, MD
-
Rector (PT) Laytonsville, MD
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Associate Priest Tampa, FL
-
Rector Meredith, NH
-
Associate Rector Pensacola, FL
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Rector Montgomery, AL
-
Priest Associate Charlotte, NC
-
Director de Comunicaciones Salinas, CA
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Kula, HI
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Chaplain – Associate Rector Coral Gables, FL
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Director of the Choir School Indianapolis, IN
-
Treasurer & Director of Administration Pittsburgh, PA
-
Dean & Rector Eau Claire, WI
-
Assistant Minister for Children, Families, and Fun (PT) Ardmore, PA
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Associate Rector San Francisco, CA
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
Social Menu