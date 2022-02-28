Canadian primate issues statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Posted 5 hours ago

[Anglican Journal] Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, asked Anglicans to pray for the people of Ukraine last week as the news broke of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the Eastern European country.  

“Any war brings untold pain and devastation to all involved. This one will do the same,” Nicholls said in a statement posted to the national church’s website. 

Read the full article here. 

Tags