Canadian General Synod postponed until at least 2023
Posted 2 hours ago
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] At a meeting Feb. 18, the Assembly Planning Committee, tasked with planning a joint meeting of the national gatherings of the Anglican Church of Canada and Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), decided against holding an in-person gathering this summer, Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, said Feb. 22.
The decision follows a special meeting of the Anglican Council of General Synod (CoGS) Feb. 12, during which some members raised concerns about an in-person meeting and postponement of General Synod until 2023 or beyond was discussed. It effectively postpones any combined gathering of the two churches until at least 2025, and it is now up to the leaders of each church to decide what they will do instead.
“It’s a casualty of the pandemic,” said Nicholls. “But we want people to come together with a sense of joy and passion for ministry. If they’re worried about their personal safety and that of others, that may interfere.”
