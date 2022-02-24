|
Attack on Ukraine ‘an act of great evil’: Statement from archbishops of Canterbury and York
Posted 4 hours ago
|
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell have condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as “an act of great evil.”
They are urging Christians to make this Sunday a special day of prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace. They are also supporting a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday.
In a joint statement they said: “The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil.
“Placing our trust in Jesus Christ, the author of peace, we pray for an urgent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian forces.
“We call for a public decision to choose the way of peace and an international conference to secure long term agreements for stability and lasting peace.
“We invite Christians to make this Sunday a day for prayer for Ukraine, Russia and for peace.
“We also give our support to the call from Pope Francis for a global day of prayer and fasting for peace on Ash Wednesday, March 2.”
- Monks to provide virtual sermons this Lenten season
- Episcopal Church Lent resources available online
- Episcopal monastery invites readers into a bite-sized, daily practice during Lent
- How can living faith answer fearful times?
- ChurchNext announces new, FREE online curriculum on Systemic Racism and The Episcopal Church
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Expansive New Scholarship Fund
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- UPSIDE/DOWN: Preaching Reversal in a Hybrid World during Easter
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Camp Kanuga – Staff and Camper Registration Open
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Racism, Racial Mythologies, and the White Church
- Mercy Seminar 2022
- Celebrating Black Voices in The Episcopal Church
- Trinity Talks
- Church Musicians Workshop
- Gothic France
- Iona Celtic Retreat with Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows
- Episcopal Church in Wyoming to host first John Roberts Festival
- Easter Retreat
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Kula, HI
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector (PT) Oak Harbor, WA
-
Assistant Minister for Children, Families, and Fun (PT) Ardmore, PA
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Academic Support Specialist for the Choir School Indianapolis, IN
-
Youth and Family Minister (PT) Longview, TX
-
Rector Montgomery, AL
-
Curate/Assistant Lincoln, MA
-
Bishop Coadjutor (Diocese of Ohio) Cleveland, OH
-
Associate to the Rector Houston, TX
-
Associate Rector Winchester, MA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Treasurer & Director of Administration Pittsburgh, PA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Director of Communications Salinas, CA
-
Rector Meredith, NH
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Middle School and Upper School Chaplain Fort Worth, TX
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
-
Priest-in-Charge Ossining, NY
-
Music Director (HT) Menlo Park, CA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Priest Associate Charlotte, NC
-
Rector / Priest in Charge Modesto, CA
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Associate for Mission New York, NY
-
Rector Chestertown, MD
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Associate Rector San Francisco, CA
-
Director de Comunicaciones Salinas, CA
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Chaplain – Associate Rector Coral Gables, FL
-
Associate Rector Pensacola, FL
-
Director of the Choir School Indianapolis, IN
-
Account Specialist – Diocese/Parish Chicago, IL
-
Rector / Priest in Charge San Andreas/Sonora, CA
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Rector Glendale Springs, NC
Social Menu