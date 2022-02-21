Anglicans in Europe pray for peace in Ukraine

[Diocese in Europe, Church of England] Amid the current tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and widespread diplomatic efforts towards de-escalating the situation, Bishop Robert Innes has led prayers for peace, echoed by the archbishops of Canterbury and York.

“At a time of international crisis, please join me in praying fervently for peace in Ukraine and especially for the wellbeing of our little Anglican community of Christ Church Kyiv (which meets in the German Evangelical Church of St. Catherine’s),” Innes wrote.

The Rev. Malcolm Rogers, Anglican chaplain at St Andrew’s, Moscow, the archbishop of Canterbury’s senior representative to the Russian Orthodox Church and area dean in the Diocese in Europe covering Russia and Ukraine, was interviewed by the Church Times last week about the current situation. Rogers commented that there had been a “very odd disparity” in reporting the current war scare, and that the evacuation of embassies had added to the “enormous stress and pressure” facing local Christians.

