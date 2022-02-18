|
Canadian church leaders consider postponing General Synod
Posted 2 hours ago
|
[Anglican Journal (Anglican Church of Canada)] A committee tasked with planning the joint national gathering of the Anglican Church of Canada and its full communion partner, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada (ELCIC), is expected to announce Feb. 18 whether the assembly will proceed in person as originally planned.
At a special meeting on Feb. 12, the Council of General Synod (CoGS) discussed postponing the gathering until at least 2023 due to lingering complications from the pandemic. While some CoGS members expressed a desire to go ahead with General Synod as planned, many had questions and concerns, and Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate of the Anglican Church of Canada, said she would bring them to Friday’s meeting of the Assembly Planning Committee.
“I hear some people saying that they would be comfortable going ahead, but I hear a larger proportion of the council saying they would be in support of a postponement,” Nicholls told CoGS at the end of Saturday’s meeting. “For a variety of reasons, some of which are comfort, some of which are the quality of the meeting, some of which are the degree to which full inclusions all members of the general synod would be possible.”
