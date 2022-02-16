Dean of Canterbury Cathedral will retire

[Anglican Communion News Service] Dean of Canterbury Robert Willis, has announced that he will cease to be dean at midnight on May 16, the eve of his 75th birthday.

Willis was installed in July 2001, and during the coronavirus pandemic he has become familiar to online audiences worldwide via his daily Morning Prayer videos from the Deanery at Canterbury Cathedral.

Canterbury Cathedral is known by many as the “Mother Church” of the Anglican Communion and is often visited by pilgrims from all around the world. The Cathedral hosts a conference for new bishops from around the communion. The Compass Rose, a symbol of the Anglican Communion spreading the gospel to all the world, is embedded into the flooring in the nave.

