|
Māori leaders bless new Māori-English Bible
Posted 6 hours ago
|
[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] Archbishop Don Tamihere and the Rev. Wayne Te Kaawa led students and staff from Otago University and Te Rau Theological College in worship at Holy Trinity Gisborne on Jan. 21, when they blessed the new side-by-side te reo Māori – English text Bible (known as a diglot version).
The new Paipera Tapu-Bible, published by Bible Society NZ, is the first diglot edition since Te Pīhopatanga o Aotearoa published a diglot Bible in 1992 (prepared by Cleve Barlow), which placed the 1952 Paipera Tapu translation in parallel with the English King James Version.
The 2022 diglot edition brings together the 2012 Paipera Tapu text (which added introductions, headings, paragraph formatting, maps and macrons to the 1952 translation) and places it alongside the New Standard Revised Version (NRSV) English text.
- How can living faith answer fearful times?
- Historical Society Seeks Grant Requests
- Join us: Faith + Justice Network
- ChurchNext announces new, FREE online curriculum on Systemic Racism and The Episcopal Church
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Expansive New Scholarship Fund
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Iona Celtic Retreat with Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows
- Church Musicians Workshop
- Episcopal Church in Wyoming to host first John Roberts Festival
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Easter Retreat
- The Gift of Black Students to Graduate Theological Education
- Antiracism via the Way of Love
- Mercy Seminar 2022
- Gothic France
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
- Trinity Talks
-
Missioner for Evangelism, Discipleship & Congregational Vitality Sacramento, CA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Staff Assistant, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Chaplain – Associate Rector Coral Gables, FL
-
Director de Comunicaciones Salinas, CA
-
Rector / Priest in Charge San Andreas/Sonora, CA
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Director of Communications Salinas, CA
-
Christian Education Director Norfolk, VA
-
Priest in Charge (Half or Full Time) Emmett, ID
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Kula, HI
-
Music Director (HT) Menlo Park, CA
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Rector / Priest in Charge Modesto, CA
-
Priest Associate Charlotte, NC
-
College Chaplain Denmark, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Arlington / Falls Church, VA
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Executive Director Remote
-
Associate Rector San Francisco, CA
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Vicar Coquille, OR
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
Social Menu