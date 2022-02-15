Māori leaders bless new Māori-English Bible

[Anglican Taonga (Anglican Church in Aotearoa, New Zealand and Polynesia)] Archbishop Don Tamihere and the Rev. Wayne Te Kaawa led students and staff from Otago University and Te Rau Theological College in worship at Holy Trinity Gisborne on Jan. 21, when they blessed the new side-by-side te reo Māori – English text Bible (known as a diglot version).

The new Paipera Tapu-Bible, published by Bible Society NZ, is the first diglot edition since Te Pīhopatanga o Aotearoa published a diglot Bible in 1992 (prepared by Cleve Barlow), which placed the 1952 Paipera Tapu translation in parallel with the English King James Version.

The 2022 diglot edition brings together the 2012 Paipera Tapu text (which added introductions, headings, paragraph formatting, maps and macrons to the 1952 translation) and places it alongside the New Standard Revised Version (NRSV) English text.

