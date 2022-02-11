Church of England General Synod condemns persecution of Christians around the world

[Church of England] Members of the Church of England General Synod have unanimously backed a motion of support for churches around the world as a bishop warned of the “monstrous evil” of the “wholesale denial” of freedom of religion or belief in many countries.

The motion called for dioceses and parishes to pray and offer other practical help to those facing persecution because of their faith and to rally support and raise awareness ahead of a global summit on Freedom of Religion or Belief taking place in London this summer.

In a debate which heard powerful accounts of how Christians maintain their faith amid threats, violence, imprisonment and murder, members were told that 360 million Christians – about one in seven around the world – face persecution.

