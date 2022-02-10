|
Archbishop of Canterbury will visit Canada to meet with Indigenous leaders
Posted 8 hours ago
|
[Anglican Church of Canada] In response to an invitation from Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate, and National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will visit Canada between April 29 and May 3. He will meet with Anglican Indigenous people and Indigenous leaders in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan; Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, Ontario; and finally Toronto, Ontario.
The archbishop of Canterbury is the senior archbishop of the Church of England and of the Anglican Communion worldwide. A particular focus of his primacy is the work of reconciliation wherever needed.
Anglican history in Canada is entwined with the Church of England, British explorers, colonists and Crown representatives. Their presence in treaty negotiations and subsequent partnership with the government are part of the legacy of colonialism that contributed to residential schools and to abuse and cultural deprivation. A significant purpose behind Welby’s visit is to recognize and repent of where those relationships have done damage rather than good, particularly with Indigenous peoples.
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports hurricane recovery in Western North Carolina
- Historical Society Seeks Grant Requests
- Join us: Faith + Justice Network
- ChurchNext announces new, FREE online curriculum on Systemic Racism and The Episcopal Church
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Expansive New Scholarship Fund
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- ‘Do We Want to Be Healed’: Racism in the White Church
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- The Gift of Black Students to Graduate Theological Education
- Church Musicians Workshop
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Iona Celtic Retreat with Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
- Gothic France
- Antiracism via the Way of Love
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Easter Retreat
-
Rector Boise, ID
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Rector / Priest in Charge San Andreas/Sonora, CA
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Kula, HI
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
School Chaplain and Assistant Priest Tampa, FL
-
Executive Director Remote
-
Rector / Priest in Charge Modesto, CA
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Director de Comunicaciones Salinas, CA
-
Christian Education Director Norfolk, VA
-
Music Director (HT) Menlo Park, CA
-
Rector Saint Johns (Jacksonville Metro Area), FL
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
College Chaplain Denmark, SC
-
Priest-in-Charge Arlington / Falls Church, VA
-
Missioner for Evangelism, Discipleship & Congregational Vitality Sacramento, CA
-
Associate for Mission and Outreach Dallas, TX
-
Associate Rector for Spiritual Wellness and Care Charlotte, NC
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Chaplain – Associate Rector Coral Gables, FL
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Staff Assistant, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Director of Communications Salinas, CA
-
Priest Associate Charlotte, NC
-
Vicar Coquille, OR
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Priest in Charge (Half or Full Time) Emmett, ID
-
Associate Rector San Francisco, CA
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
Social Menu