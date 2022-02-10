Archbishop of Canterbury will visit Canada to meet with Indigenous leaders

[Anglican Church of Canada] In response to an invitation from Archbishop Linda Nicholls, primate, and National Indigenous Anglican Archbishop Mark MacDonald, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will visit Canada between April 29 and May 3. He will meet with Anglican Indigenous people and Indigenous leaders in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan; Six Nations Reserve near Brantford, Ontario; and finally Toronto, Ontario.

The archbishop of Canterbury is the senior archbishop of the Church of England and of the Anglican Communion worldwide. A particular focus of his primacy is the work of reconciliation wherever needed.

Anglican history in Canada is entwined with the Church of England, British explorers, colonists and Crown representatives. Their presence in treaty negotiations and subsequent partnership with the government are part of the legacy of colonialism that contributed to residential schools and to abuse and cultural deprivation. A significant purpose behind Welby’s visit is to recognize and repent of where those relationships have done damage rather than good, particularly with Indigenous peoples.

Read the entire article here.