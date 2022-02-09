Australian Anglicans celebrate queen’s Platinum Jubilee while acknowledging the cost of empire

[The Melbourne Anglican (Diocese of Melbourne, Anglican Church of Australia)] Anglicans celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years as sovereign in Melbourne with a festival choral evensong at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Feb. 6, the anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1952.

The service also acknowledged the cost of colonization, associated with the actions of the British Crown.

The Rev. Glenn Loughrey, a Wiradjuri man, shared the bidding prayers with the dean of Melbourne, the Very Rev. Andreas Loewe.

Loewe gave thanks for the length of years granted to the queen and her faithful devotion, dutiful commitment, loving leadership, gentle constancy, royal dignity and kindly humanity.

Loughrey prayed for those in need, especially for those suffering because of the actions of the Crown in the ongoing act of colonization. He asked that each might be redeemed by the love of God, and of neighbor, so they might share in God’s bounty.

