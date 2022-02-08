Anglican youth from around Brazil meet to discuss environmental justice

[Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil] Young people from the IEAB (Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil) participated in another Youth Meeting Jan. 28-30. With the theme of environmental justice, the activity brought together participants from the Anglican Dioceses of Brasília, Recife, the Amazon and the Missionary District.

The organization of the meeting, based at the Anglican Cathedral of Santa Maria in Belém, had the support of the Center for Anglican Studies (CEA) and the Anglican Diocese of the Amazon – the latter also responsible for raising the resources that made it possible for young people to travel, eat and stay.

The theme of environmental justice has been worked on with great commitment by Anglican parishes and dioceses throughout Brazil. This is not exclusive to the IEAB. All over the world, the Anglican Communion has been encouraging a more responsible, coherent and ethical approach to ecosystems, fauna, flora and everything related to the preservation of our common home, planet Earth.

Read the entire story here.