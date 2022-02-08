|
Anglican youth from around Brazil meet to discuss environmental justice
Posted 3 hours ago
|
[Igreja Episcopal Anglicana do Brasil] Young people from the IEAB (Anglican Episcopal Church of Brazil) participated in another Youth Meeting Jan. 28-30. With the theme of environmental justice, the activity brought together participants from the Anglican Dioceses of Brasília, Recife, the Amazon and the Missionary District.
The organization of the meeting, based at the Anglican Cathedral of Santa Maria in Belém, had the support of the Center for Anglican Studies (CEA) and the Anglican Diocese of the Amazon – the latter also responsible for raising the resources that made it possible for young people to travel, eat and stay.
The theme of environmental justice has been worked on with great commitment by Anglican parishes and dioceses throughout Brazil. This is not exclusive to the IEAB. All over the world, the Anglican Communion has been encouraging a more responsible, coherent and ethical approach to ecosystems, fauna, flora and everything related to the preservation of our common home, planet Earth.
- Episcopal Relief & Development supports hurricane recovery in Western North Carolina
- Historical Society Seeks Grant Requests
- Join us: Faith + Justice Network
- ChurchNext announces new, FREE online curriculum on Systemic Racism and The Episcopal Church
- Seminary of the Southwest Announces Expansive New Scholarship Fund
- Trinity Leadership Fellows: A free program for community leaders and the newly ordained | Apply by March 31
- New Bible Study for Dementia Caregivers and Their Churches
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Easter Retreat
- The Gift of Black Students to Graduate Theological Education
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Church Musicians Workshop
- Ireland: A Celtic Pilgrimage
- Gothic France
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Antiracism via the Way of Love
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- ‘Do We Want to Be Healed’: Racism in the White Church
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
-
Team Vicar-Region 5 Casper, WY
-
Executive Director Salter Path, NC
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Program Officers, Afghan Placement / Assist, EMM TBD / New York, NY
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
College Chaplain Denmark, SC
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Executive Director Remote
-
Priest-in-Charge/Rector Kula, HI
-
Rector Boise, ID
-
Rector / Priest in Charge Modesto, CA
-
Music Director (HT) Menlo Park, CA
-
Rector / Priest in Charge San Andreas/Sonora, CA
-
Chaplain – Associate Rector Coral Gables, FL
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Rector Plymouth, MI
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Upper Division Chaplain Oklahoma City, OK
-
Priest-in-Charge Arlington / Falls Church, VA
-
Associate Rector Oxford, MS
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Missioner for Evangelism, Discipleship & Congregational Vitality Sacramento, CA
-
Associate Rector for Formation Atlanta, GA
-
Associate Rector San Francisco, CA
-
School Chaplain and Assistant Priest Tampa, FL
-
Priest in Charge Branford, CT
-
Associate Rector Wilmington, NC
-
Director of Communications Salinas, CA
-
Priest in Charge (PT) Monroe, GA
-
Vicar Coquille, OR
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Scottsbluff, NE
-
Rector Saint Johns (Jacksonville Metro Area), FL
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Staff Assistant, Episcopal Church Office of Government Relations Washington, DC
-
Rector Kalispell, MT
-
Director de Comunicaciones Salinas, CA
-
Associate for Mission and Outreach Dallas, TX
-
Priest in Charge (Half or Full Time) Emmett, ID
Social Menu