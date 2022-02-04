|
Australian priests reflect on 30th anniversary of women’s ordination
Posted 4 hours ago
|
[The Melbourne Anglican (Diocese of Melbourne, Anglican Church of Australia)] Women remain undervalued in the church despite 2022 marking 30 years since their ordination as Anglican priests in Australia, according to one of Melbourne’s first women to be ordained.
Melbourne Assistant Bishop Kate Prowd said there was still a long way to go for women to be fully valued in the church as well as wider society, reflecting on her own priesting in 1992.
The ordination of 33 women to the priesthood in Melbourne came after the 1992 General Synod voted to allow Australian dioceses to make their own decision on the issue. The synod only narrowly reached the required two-thirds majority to pass the bill.
Bishop Prowd said there was a great sense of historical significance at the ordination ceremony in 1992, with three groups of women ordained over three services in December because so many had been waiting.
