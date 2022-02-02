Proposal would give Anglican Communion greater voice in choice of future archbishops of Canterbury

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Church of England’s Archbishops’ Council has launched a consultation on a proposal to change the makeup of the body that nominates future archbishops of Canterbury. The proposal would give the worldwide Anglican Communion a greater voice on the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) for the See of Canterbury.

Currently, the entire Communion outside of the Church of England is represented by just one of the 16 voting members, compared to six from the Diocese of Canterbury.

The proposal would increase the Anglican Communion representatives to five, while reducing the number of members from the diocese to three. There would also be nine other members from the Church of England, including six elected by General Synod.

The proposal is to be discussed at the Anglican Consultative Council’s Standing Committee meeting later this month and will also be discussed at the Primates’ Meeting in March.

