Utah announces slate of candidates for 12th bishop
Posted 12 hours ago
[Diocese of Utah] The Diocese of Utah Standing Committee on Jan. 29 announced the following slate of candidates for the 12th bishop of Utah:
- The Rev. Rob Droste, canon for congregational development and mission in the Diocese of New Jersey;
- The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, a rector at St. Anne Episcopal Church in West Chester, Ohio;
- The Rev. Janet Waggoner, canon to the ordinary, Episcopal Church in North Texas.
Utah Bishop Scott B. Hayashi, who has led the diocese since November 2010, announced his retirement in 2019.
An electing convention is scheduled for April 30. Pending the canonically required consents, the ordination and consecration of the bishop-elect is scheduled for Sept. 17, 2022.
