Anglicans observe International Holocaust Memorial Day

[Scottish Episcopal Church] Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Memorial Day, when we remember and honor those who were murdered and suffered during the Holocaust, Nazi persecution of other groups and in the genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The U.K. Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day can be watched live here.

The ceremony will end with a candle lighting ritual. As Holocaust and genocide survivors light the commemorative candles on our screens, organizers are asking the nation to join in and “light the darkness” by lighting a candle and placing it in their windows at 8 p.m.

The theme for HMD 2022 is One Day.

Olivia Marks Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, explains: “Survivors of the Holocaust and of genocide often talk about the One Day when everything changed, sometimes for the worse and sometimes for better. One Day is just a snapshot in time and therefore cannot give the full context, the background that is needed, but it can help bring a piece of the full picture to life.”

The National Scottish Holocaust Memorial Ceremony was held online yesterday. It was produced by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust in close collaboration with Edinburgh Interfaith Association, with funding from the Scottish Government.

