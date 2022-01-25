Bishops attacked in South Sudan church compound

[Anglican Communion News Service] The Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has been under attack in Bor Town, Jonglei State, according to a statement released by the primate, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama. Bishops were attacked in the church compound at 3 a.m. on Jan. 22. Two people were injured.

This is the third time such an incident has happened on the church premises in Bor. Early in 2021, two youth members were shot by the police in the church compound, and later in 2021, two bishops were stopped at Bor airstrip and deported back to Juba by the government of Jonglei state.

In a statement released on Jan. 22, Arama said, “The ECSS [Episcopal Church of South Sudan] leadership condemns in the strongest possible terms the continuous attack on the ECSS in Bor Town… It is sad to learn that some senior politicians from Jonglei are misleading innocent citizens to practice such evil acts against the church. We appeal to all Christians in Jonglei to refrain from violence and we continue to pray for the safety of bishops, clergy and other ECSS workers as they carry on with their pastoral activities.”

He ended the statement by saying: “We pray for peace and harmony in Jonglei State and the whole of South Sudan.”