Lambeth Conference announces changes to hospitality program

[Lambeth Conference] A decision has been taken to discontinue plans to run the official hospitality program (also known as the Big Hello) for the Lambeth Conference in its current form. Instead, a new approach to providing a “Welcome to Canterbury” program for all Anglican bishops will be held at The University of Kent.

The Big Hello was originally designed to host delegates traveling from overseas for the Lambeth Conference in U.K. dioceses. The program would provide time for rest, preparation, prayer and fellowship with the diocesan hosts, in church and community accommodation, ahead of the event in Canterbury.

With the outbreak of COVID-19, planning for the Big Hello was put on hold and the Lambeth Conference was rescheduled to 2022. Since that time, the conference organizers have been monitoring health and travel advice and adapting event logistics to enable the full participation of people making the journey to the U.K. in 2022. This has led to a decision not to run the Big Hello in its original format.

