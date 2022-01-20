|
Church of England restricts investment in high-polluting companies
[Church of England] The Church of England’s National Investing Bodies (NIBs) are delivering on their 2018 commitment to General Synod to engage with and disinvest from high carbon-emitting companies that are not making progress to align with the goals of the Paris Agreement by 2023.
Twenty companies have made climate-related changes to stay off the church’s restricted list since 2020.
Following extensive engagement efforts by the NIBs, nine companies made changes to meet the 2021 hurdles. As a result, they stayed off the restricted list for a further year, while 28 companies that did not meet the latest climate hurdles were restricted.
