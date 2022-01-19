Presiding bishop speaks at annual MLK Day event in Atlanta

[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry was the keynote speaker Jan. 17 at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance organized by the King Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The Beloved Community Commemorative Service was livestreamed, and video of the event can be viewed on the King Center’s YouTube channel.

Curry was among a limited number of participants speaking at the event in person. Others included Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.