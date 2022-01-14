RIP: Charles V. Willie, first African American House of Deputies vice president, dies at 94

Charles Vert Willie, a sociologist and desegregation leader who served as the first African American vice president of The Episcopal Church House of Deputies and preached the sermon at the ordination of the first 11 female priests in The Episcopal Church, died Jan. 11 at age 94. Willie was most recently a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, after relocating from Concord, Massachusetts, where he had lived for 44 years.

Born at home in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 8, 1927, Willie, a grandson of enslaved people, was the third child of five to Louis James Willie and Carrie (Sykes) Willie. Willie earned a B.A. in 1948 from Morehouse College, where he was elected class president. His class included young men who would become extraordinary leaders, including fellow sociology major Martin Luther King Jr. After earning a master’s degree at Atlanta University in 1949, Willie was awarded a doctorate in sociology in 1957 from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.

In 1968, he was elected to the The Episcopal Church’s Executive Council, and was elected vice president of the House of Deputies in 1973. He was the first African American elected to this office. He preached the sermon for the ordination of the first female priests at the Church of the Advocate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1974. Although Willie anticipated becoming the first Black president of the House of Deputies, he resigned his position in protest when the House of Bishops refused to recognize the ordination of women. In the tenth anniversary issue of Ms. Magazine (August 1982), the editors celebrated Willie as a “male hero” for his contribution to the recognition of female priests in The Episcopal Church.

Willie taught at Syracuse University from 1950 to 1974, rising from graduate student lecturer to chair

of the Sociology Department and eventually vice president for student affairs. He was Syracuse’s

first Black tenured faculty member. Willie took a leave of absence from Syracuse at the invitation

of Robert F. Kennedy to direct the research arm of Washington Action for Youth, a crime

prevention and youth intervention program sponsored by President John F. Kennedy’s

Committee on Juvenile Delinquency and Youth Crime.

Willie returned to Syracuse in the mid-1960s, during which time he brought Martin Luther King Jr. to

speak twice at the University. In 1966-67, Willie took another leave from Syracuse at the invitation of

Harvard Medical School, where he taught and conducted research in its Department of Psychiatry as

part of the Laboratory of Community Psychiatry, and at Episcopal Divinity School. In 1974, Willie

left Syracuse to accept a tenured position as professor of education and urban studies at Harvard

University’s Graduate School of Education.

When Willie and his family moved to Massachusetts in the early 1970s, Boston was wracked by

tension and violence over white residents’ resistance to school desegregation. The judge overseeing

the case asked Willie to serve as one of four court-appointed masters to bring Boston’s landmark school desegregation case to a just conclusion. Several years later, Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn, a former student of Willie, invited him to develop a desegregation plan for the city. The plan, which Willie co-created with Michael Alves, became known as “Controlled Choice” and was used in Boston and Cambridge for decades.

President Jimmy Carter appointed Willie to the President’s Commission on Mental Health. An applied sociologist, Willie not only taught and conducted research but also applied what he learned in his work with others. He strove to bring the ideals of justice, equity, empathy, and reconciliation to every conflict he faced. He uncovered the best in everyone, understanding that no matter how intransigent the conflict, resolution required neither the annihilation nor the humiliation of opposing sides. Following those principles allowed Willie to build strong professional and personal bonds; he leaves behind a broad and diverse community of those who were touched by his grace.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Sue (Conklin) Willie, daughter Sarah Willie-LeBreton, son Martin Willie, son James Willie and a large and loving extended family. Willie will be interred at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord in a private burial service. A spring memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles V. Willie’s name to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, the hospice organization of your choice or the Fellowship of Reconciliation.