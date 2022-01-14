|
RIP: Charles V. Willie, first African American House of Deputies vice president, dies at 94
Posted 15 hours ago
|
Charles Vert Willie, a sociologist and desegregation leader who served as the first African American vice president of The Episcopal Church House of Deputies and preached the sermon at the ordination of the first 11 female priests in The Episcopal Church, died Jan. 11 at age 94. Willie was most recently a resident of Boston, Massachusetts, after relocating from Concord, Massachusetts, where he had lived for 44 years.
Born at home in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 8, 1927, Willie, a grandson of enslaved people, was the third child of five to Louis James Willie and Carrie (Sykes) Willie. Willie earned a B.A. in 1948 from Morehouse College, where he was elected class president. His class included young men who would become extraordinary leaders, including fellow sociology major Martin Luther King Jr. After earning a master’s degree at Atlanta University in 1949, Willie was awarded a doctorate in sociology in 1957 from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs.
In 1968, he was elected to the The Episcopal Church’s Executive Council, and was elected vice president of the House of Deputies in 1973. He was the first African American elected to this office. He preached the sermon for the ordination of the first female priests at the Church of the Advocate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 1974. Although Willie anticipated becoming the first Black president of the House of Deputies, he resigned his position in protest when the House of Bishops refused to recognize the ordination of women. In the tenth anniversary issue of Ms. Magazine (August 1982), the editors celebrated Willie as a “male hero” for his contribution to the recognition of female priests in The Episcopal Church.
Willie taught at Syracuse University from 1950 to 1974, rising from graduate student lecturer to chair
of the Sociology Department and eventually vice president for student affairs. He was Syracuse’s
first Black tenured faculty member. Willie took a leave of absence from Syracuse at the invitation
of Robert F. Kennedy to direct the research arm of Washington Action for Youth, a crime
prevention and youth intervention program sponsored by President John F. Kennedy’s
Committee on Juvenile Delinquency and Youth Crime.
Willie returned to Syracuse in the mid-1960s, during which time he brought Martin Luther King Jr. to
speak twice at the University. In 1966-67, Willie took another leave from Syracuse at the invitation of
Harvard Medical School, where he taught and conducted research in its Department of Psychiatry as
part of the Laboratory of Community Psychiatry, and at Episcopal Divinity School. In 1974, Willie
left Syracuse to accept a tenured position as professor of education and urban studies at Harvard
University’s Graduate School of Education.
When Willie and his family moved to Massachusetts in the early 1970s, Boston was wracked by
tension and violence over white residents’ resistance to school desegregation. The judge overseeing
the case asked Willie to serve as one of four court-appointed masters to bring Boston’s landmark school desegregation case to a just conclusion. Several years later, Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn, a former student of Willie, invited him to develop a desegregation plan for the city. The plan, which Willie co-created with Michael Alves, became known as “Controlled Choice” and was used in Boston and Cambridge for decades.
President Jimmy Carter appointed Willie to the President’s Commission on Mental Health. An applied sociologist, Willie not only taught and conducted research but also applied what he learned in his work with others. He strove to bring the ideals of justice, equity, empathy, and reconciliation to every conflict he faced. He uncovered the best in everyone, understanding that no matter how intransigent the conflict, resolution required neither the annihilation nor the humiliation of opposing sides. Following those principles allowed Willie to build strong professional and personal bonds; he leaves behind a broad and diverse community of those who were touched by his grace.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Sue (Conklin) Willie, daughter Sarah Willie-LeBreton, son Martin Willie, son James Willie and a large and loving extended family. Willie will be interred at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord in a private burial service. A spring memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charles V. Willie’s name to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, the hospice organization of your choice or the Fellowship of Reconciliation.
- LGBTQIA+ Cultural Competency & Humility Series
- Pride. Celebrate. Retreat. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Communities Retreat
- The Gift of Black Students to Graduate Theological Education
- Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Anti Racism Training
- Easter Retreat
- General Seminary M.Div Virtual Open House
- O Barco…Outro Mar: Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Communities
- Speaker Series with Dr. Yusef Salaam of the Exonerated Five
- Virtual Episcopal Latino Ministry Competency course
- Core Values Integrity Retreat: Freeing Jesus with Diana Butler Bass
- Wade in the Water: Celebrating Blackness w/ The Rev. Dr. Mark Francisco Bozzuti-Jones
- Spiritual Direction Certification Program
- Invite Welcome Connect Digital Gathering
-
Rector Red Lodge, MT
-
Missioner for Young Peoples’ Ministry Detroit, MI
-
Rector Boise, ID
-
Senior Web Developer (Full Stack), The Episcopal Church TBD / New York, NY
-
Assistant Director of Youth Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Director of Young Adult Ministries Greenville, SC
-
Children and Families Minister Lexington, KY
-
School Chaplain and Assistant Priest Tampa, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge (3/4 time) Rancho Cordova, CA
-
Associate Rector Greenwich, CT
-
Associate for Mission and Outreach Dallas, TX
-
Chaplain Philadelphia, PA
-
Head Chaplain Memphis, TN
-
Associate Rector for Family Ministry Belvedere Tiburon, CA
-
Dean and President Glendale, CA
-
Priest for Pastoral Care Austin, TX
-
Rector Langhorne, PA
-
Missioner for Youth and Young Adult Ministries Boston, MA
-
Rector Fort Myers, FL
-
Coordinator of Parish Life Denver, CO
-
Vice President Domestic Relationship Management New York, NY
-
Rector Palm Beach, FL
-
Rector Pueblo, CO
-
Missioner for Evangelism, Discipleship & Congregational Vitality Sacramento, CA
-
Graduate Resident Youth or Children’s Minister Multiple Locations
-
Rector Tallahassee, FL
-
Priest-in-Charge Oxford, OH
-
Canon for Spiritual Formation Indianapolis, IN
-
Vicar Coquille, OR
-
Canon for Cathedral Music Portland, OR
-
Rector Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
Organist/Choirmaster (PT) Carlisle, PA
-
Associate Rector Carmichael, CA
-
Executive Director Salter Path, NC
-
Service Year Fellowship Episcopal Service Corps
Social Menu